Veteran Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi resigns

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Hanan Ashrawi, a senior official in the Palestine Liberation Organization, has announced her resignation, saying the Palestinian political system needs “renewal and reinvigoration.” Ashrawi, a member of the PLO’s decision-making executive committee said she had informed President Mahmoud Abbas last month of her intention to step down at the end of the year. But after word of her resignation leaked out, she said on Wednesday was stepping down immediately. Ashrawi holds a doctorate in comparative literature from the University of Virginia and has been a prominent spokeswoman for the Palestinian cause for decades. But in recent years, she has become a vocal critic of the 85-year-old Abbas’ autocratic rule.