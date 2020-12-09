Skip to Content

Wyoming official quits after calling COVID-19 communist plot

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming Department of Health official who falsely described the coronavirus and development of vaccines against it as a communist plot has resigned. Igor Shepherd made the remarks at an event in Colorado last month and they undermined Wyoming’s public health efforts to contain the coronavirus. A health department spokeswoman said Wednesday that Shepherd submitted his resignation Tuesday and that department officials accepted it the same day. Shepherd couldn’t be reached for comment. A listed phone number for him did not work and as of Wednesday he had not returned social media and work phone messages left last Friday. 

