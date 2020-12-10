3 charged with arson during downtown Minneapolis unrest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three men have been indicted on federal arson charges in connection with fires that were set at the Target corporate headquarters during unrest in August that followed rumors of a police shooting in downtown Minneapolis.

The unrest began after a Black man who was a suspect in a homicide fatally shot himself as police were closing in.

In the city still reeling from the death of George Floyd, rumors of a police shooting circulated and activists and demonstrators went downtown to protest.

Prosecutors announced Thursday that Shador Jackson, Victor Edwards and Leroy Williams were each charged with conspiracy to commit arson inside Target headquarters.

Messages left with their attorneys weren’t immediately returned.