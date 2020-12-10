Albania: Officials try to deter protest over police shooting

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian authorities have urged respect for a pandemic ban on public gatherings, ahead of a new planned protest Thursday over the fatal police shooting of a man during curfew hours. The appeal came after violent demonstrations in central Tirana, Wednesday, where hundreds of people clashed with police and tried to enter government buildings. Authorities said 16 police and two demonstrators were injured. The protests came in response to the shooting, early Tuesday, of 25-year-old Klodian Rasha. Police said he ignored officers’ calls to stop and ran away. One policeman has been detained over the incident, pending an investigation.