Australia won’t rush Pfizer after homegrown vaccine canned

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says his government won’t rush approval of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine because he wants people to have confidence in the product. His comments Friday come as Australian researchers said they were abandoning their own potential vaccine because it produced false positive results to HIV tests. Morrison said Australia was in a different position to Britain, which has given emergency approval to the Pfizer roll out, and the United States, where a government advisory panel has endorsed the Pfizer vaccine. Australia has 47 active COVID-19 cases, with 36 of the people in hospitals. The pandemic has claimed 908 lives in Australia.