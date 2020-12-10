AP: Biden picks former Obama chief of staff McDonough for VA

(AP/KTTC) -- President-elect Joe Biden is nominating a Minnesota native as secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Denis McDonough, who was President Barack Obama's White House chief of staff, grew up in Stillwater and went to college at Saint John's University in Collegeville.

He will lead an agency that has presented organizational challenges for both parties over the years.

McDonough was President Barack Obama's White House chief of staff as Biden continues to select members of his administration from Obama's team.

Biden plans to make the formal announcement Friday along with several other Cabinet nominations.

By JULIE PACE and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

KTTC contributed to this article.