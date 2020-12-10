CAMPUS DIARIES: College student discusses online learning tips during pandemic

DECORAH, Iowa (KTTC) -- Abbe Lacey, Campus Diaries correspondent, takes us through her new routines, tips and adjustments to online learning during Luther College's circuit breaker.

Campus Diaries is a special KTTC project giving you a window into the lives of college students as they navigate a new and changing learning environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. We're following our campus diarists as they show us how student life has changed. Follow along for updates on our Campus Diaries page.