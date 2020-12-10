COVID-19 VACCINE GETS ENDORSEMENT: How will transportation look?

(KTTC) -- A federal panel of vaccine advisors has endorsed the COVID-19 shot to be safe and effective enough for Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA does not have to follow the committee's advice, but it usually does. Once that is done, distribution of the vaccine is expected to begin immediately.

Many are now looking toward the next steps in getting the vaccine to the hospitals and ultimately to people.

U.S. Senators heard from the two companies being tasked with transporting the vital doses across the country.

"I was concerned about how these vaccines are going to get to the rural areas because they are not just gonna be parachuted in the middle of Luverne, Minnesota," Minnesota Senator, Amy Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar was among many who directly questioned two major companies how vaccines make it from manufacturers to the hospitals and clinics safely and effectively.

Those two companies are FedEx and UPS.

FedEx Executive Vice President Richard Smith said they've been preparing for these large shipments and have made tweaks to ensure the vaccines make it safely.

"The FedEx ground system, which we've been investing in tremendously, will handle the bulk of the surging online retailer orders. All of your Christmas presents. In the express network focuses more on the defiant critical delivering like vaccines. That is the company that will focus on delivering your mission critical vaccines," Smith said.

On top of specialized vehicles carrying the vaccine. Both companies have a specialized system in place.

"This (tracker) will allow us all to have positive control of these shipments at all times know where they are. Give them the highest priority in our network and make sure they are delivered," Smith said. "UPS premiere gold service. There's four radios in this label. This label will go on every single vaccine package and every dry ice package," UPS President of Global Healthcare Wesley Wheeler said.

The tracking system will allow the command center for each respective company have eyes on the packages and report back to operation warp speed.

Also, both men say UPS and FedEx have hired thousands of additional workers to support the needs of the country.

"There will be no higher priority shipment in our networks than these vaccines shipments," Smith said.