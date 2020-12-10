Decision Day: FDA advisory panel considers COVID-19 vaccine

(NBC News) -- A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel will vote Thursday on whether to recommend approval of America's first COVID-19 vaccine.

"Our plan is to take their recommendations into account for our decision making and make a decision shortly thereafter," FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said on NBC's "Today," adding "it really depends upon the complexity of the issues discussed, but we intend to act quickly."

Pfizer's Michigan plant is ready to ship thousands of doses to more than 600 sites nationwide.

Meanwhile, there are new concerns about the vaccine after two British workers suffered an allergic reaction.

"It is likely an unusual and rare effect," Dr. Anthony Fauci said of the reactions.

Health officials insist the vaccine is safe and there will be enough for everyone, although providing it to most Americans will take several months.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2JI6Dbj