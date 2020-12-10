EU leaders weigh sanctions over Turkey’s Med drilling work

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are set to give the green light to the expansion of sanctions against Turkey over its contested exploration of gas reserves in Mediterranean waters claimed by EU members Greece and Cyprus. At their last summit in October, the leaders offered trade and other incentives to Turkey to halt its “illegal activities.” But EU foreign ministers agreed this week that things have only got worse, and the Europeans are concerned that their credibility is on the line if they don’t act. Last year, the EU set up a system for imposing travel bans and asset freezes on people, companies or organizations linked to contested drilling activities. Two Turkish Petroleum Corporation officials are already on the list.