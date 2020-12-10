Ex-credit union manager charged in $1.5 million embezzlement

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A former manager has been charged with embezzling nearly $1.5 million from a Denison credit union. Janine Keim was indicted Tuesday on charges of embezzlement and making false statements. Prosecutors say she and another employee embezzled $1.48 million from Consumers Credit Union, now called Colbalt Credit Union. Prosecutors allege the scheme lasted from May 2012 to March 2018. Klein is also accused of filing false reports to conceal the missing money. The credit union’s former head teller, 53-year-old Brenda Jensen, of Denison, pleaded guilty in October to embezzlement. She awaits sentencing.