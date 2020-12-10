Federal judge casts doubt on Trump’s Wisconsin lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A federal judge is casting doubt on President Donald Trump's lawsuit that seeks to overturn Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin.

U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig said during arguments in the case Thursday that siding with Trump would be "the most remarkable ruling in the history of this court or the federal judiciary."

Trump is pursuing extraordinary attempts to overturn Biden's win with a pair of lawsuits in Wisconsin, in federal and state courts.

In the state case, Trump wants to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots and in the federal case he wants to give the GOP-controlled Legislature the power to name Trump the winner.

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press