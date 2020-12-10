‘FIGHT TO GO ON’: Southeast Minnesota WWII veteran overcomes COVID-19

RUSHFORD, Minn. (KTTC) -- As you might expect, World War II veterans have seen a lot of history. However, as the United States was facing visible opposition after Pearl Harbor, the county is now fighting an invisible enemy.

A Fillmore County man has had the rare experience of both fights.

One September morning after driving up to Rochester to play golf with his son, Luther Myrho, known to all as Lupy, did not feel well enough to play.

"So they examined me and at first they said it was something with my heart," Lupy said. "I've never had heart problems before."

A mandatory test at the hospital showed he had COVID-19.

"I was concerned, obviously scared. At his age, the outcome of getting COVID is not usually a good thing," said Lupy's son, Steve.

The problems did not end when Lupy left the hospital to finish recovering at his son's house.

"He got worse instead of better," Steve remembers. "He developed a fever and that was when we had to go back to Mayo."

The virus attacked Lupy's central nervous system. It affected his legs to the point where he was unable to sleep. Despite those challenges, he pushed through.

"It ended up not affecting my lungs which was a good thing," the 96-year-old man said.

After a few tough weeks at Mayo and almost another month of care at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Rushford, Lupy finally returned home.

"I've been getting better. I do a lot of walking now," Lupy said. "I walk every day for a mile at least and I get out. I've been jumping in the car and driving around downtown just to get out of the house."

For his whole life, Lupy has called the bluffs of southeast Minnesota home. However even for a Navy veteran, his most recent time away from home was difficult.

"It was just so miserable for him," Steve said. "He just didn't want to go on when I called him."

Lupy did have support not just from family and friends but the whole community.

In the hospital, I had 65 cards," he said. "I got another 40 or so after that too and a lot of phone calls."

Earlier this week, Steve organized a drive-thru parade for Lupy's 96th birthday. It happens to be on Dec. 7, when we also remember the attack on Pearl Harbor that launched the U.S. into WWII.

Steve hopes his father's story reminds people to follow state health guidelines.

"Just tough it out for a few months. Next year, we can go to sporting events," Steve said. "Dad can go to the gym and watch the Rushford Trojans play basketball. We can celebrate our holidays with family and friends. If we do the smart things now, that's going to happen."

Even in his 90s, Lupy has kept his mind and body active by volunteering in the community, working part time jobs, bowling and running a senior golf league in town. He believes staying in shape helped him overcome COVID-19.

As for the nickname?

It's something Lupy gave himself back in grade school that has stuck ever since.