Grand Meadow Public Schools switching to distance learning

GRAND MEADOW, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Mower County school district is temporarily moving to distance learning.

Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the county, the Grand Meadow Public School District is temporarily moving students out of the classroom. The district made the announcement on its website on Wednesday.

This takes effect on Monday. It affects all students in the district, Pre-K through grade 12.

The district said the change will last through Dec. 23.