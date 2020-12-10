Investigators identify body found in Albert Lea apartment

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Investigators have released the identity of the body found at the Albert Lea apartment building where a gunman shot three people, including a police officer.

The shooting happened at the Shady Oaks Apartments on Nov. 29. Devin Weiland, 21, is charged with attempted murder and second-degree assault in the shooting of Albert Lea police officer Kody Needham, as well as two other people.

While residents of the apartment complex were being evacuated, law enforcement found human remains in the building.

According to a Facebook post from the Albert Lea Police Department, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man as 75-year-old Thomas Shevland.

Investigators do not suspect foul play in his death. They believe he died from "apparent natural causes." Still, the official cause of death remains undetermined, pending lab results.

Albert Lea Police added that there is "no direct correlation" with the BCA investigation into the shooting.