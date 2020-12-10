Iowa hospitals prepare for first staff virus vaccinations

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) - University of Iowa Health Care officials say the group's hospitals expect to get their first shipment of a coronavirus vaccine as early as next week and that they plan to begin giving it to employees who work in COVID-19 units within 24 hours of receiving it.

Suresh Gunasekaran, the CEO of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, said Wednesday that he expects the UIHC subsidiary to get 1,000 doses next week.

The hospital plans to give its first doses to some of the roughly 2,000 doctors, nurses and others who work in COVID-19 units.

He says he expects to learn on a week-by-week basis how many doses the hospital will receive, so it's unclear when the first group to receive doses will get a second and be fully vaccinated.