Justices rule Muslim men can sue FBI agents over no-fly list

WASHINGTON (AP) — A unanimous Supreme Court has ruled Muslim men who were placed on the government’s no-fly list because they refused to serve as FBI informants can seek to hold federal agents financially liable.

The justices Thursday continued a string of decisions friendly to religious interests in holding the men could sue the agents under the 1993 Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

The three foreign-born men claim their religious convictions led them to rebuff agents who wanted them to inform on people in their Muslim communities.

The men claim the agents then placed or kept them on the list of people prevented from flying because they’re considered a threat.

They’ve since been removed from the list.

By MARK SHERMAN Associated Press