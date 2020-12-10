Medical privacy changes would smooth info sharing in crises

WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting on suggestions from hospitals, doctors and patients, U.S. health officials are proposing changes to medical privacy rules that could ease information sharing in crisis situations. Trump administration officials at the Department of Health and Human Services say their proposal adapts lessons learned from the opioid epidemic and the coronavirus pandemic, and they hope the incoming Biden administration will support it and see it through. Some of the proposed changes also affect everyday interactions. One that people might notice: patients would have the legal right to take photos of their medical records on the spot at the doctor’s office or in the hospital.