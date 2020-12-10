Q&A: Christopher Nolan on ‘Tenet’ home release

Christopher Nolan movies almost demand another look and “Tenet” is no exception. On Tuesday, audiences will finally be able to watch, re-watch and dissect the palindromic spy thriller starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki from the comfort of their home. The film will be available on 4K, DVD, Blu-ray and digital with behind the scenes extras that give a peek into the mind-bogglingly complex process of shooting a large-scale action film backwards and forwards. Nolan spoke to The Associated Press about the release, his favorite way to watch films at home and working with a new editor.