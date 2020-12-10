SEC on ABC: ESPN to be exclusive TV home, starting 2024

The Southeastern Conference’s signature mid-afternoon Saturday game will move from CBS to ABC starting in 2024. It is part of a new 10-year contract with ESPN and the powerhouse football league. The deal makes ESPN the exclusive media rights holder of SEC football and men’s basketball. It ends the SEC’s relationship with CBS after three decades. CBS has been airing the league’s Saturday afternoon centerpiece game and football championship since 1996. The SEC championship game will also air on ABC.