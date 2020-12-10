Skip to Content

The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn’t stop

This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western U.S. wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. 2020 has not just been a disastrous year with the pandemic, but a year of disasters. A preliminary international count finds more than 200 disasters related to climate and weather hit Earth, costing more than $69 billion. The United States will set a record for weather disasters that cost at least $1 billion. Scientists see the fingerprints of human-caused climate change at work. There were a record 30 hurricanes with 12 making landfall in the U.S. California more than doubled its record for land burned in wildfires. 

