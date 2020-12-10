Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 74, Shenandoah 32
Algona 64, Forest City 50
Aplington-Parkersburg 82, South Hardin 55
Baxter 51, Madrid 25
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 92, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 39
Epworth, Western Dubuque 65, Dubuque, Hempstead 45
Grinnell 65, Clear Creek-Amana 62
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 72, North Butler, Greene 35
Kingsley-Pierson 45, West Monona 29
North Scott, Eldridge 66, Fort Madison 43
OA-BCIG 50, East Sac County 38
Underwood 65, Tri-Center, Neola 51
Western Christian 68, LeMars 60
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center vs. Melcher-Dallas, ppd.
Starmont vs. West Central, Maynard, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aplington-Parkersburg 55, South Hardin 37
Baxter 51, Madrid 25
Bishop Garrigan 66, Newell-Fonda 45
Dubuque, Senior 68, Wahlert, Dubuque 25
Fremont Mills, Tabor 45, East Atchison, Mo. 42
Grinnell 59, Clear Creek-Amana 44
Independence 36, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 34
Kingsley-Pierson 58, West Monona 46
LeMars 44, Western Christian 29
Lenox 47, Central Decatur, Leon 33
Mount Ayr 44, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 32
Newton 68, Marshalltown 36
OA-BCIG 45, East Sac County 40
Sioux City, East 62, Sioux City, West 43
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 65, South Winneshiek, Calmar 17
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/