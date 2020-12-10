Trump virus coordinator Birx seeks role in Biden government

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Dr. Deborah Birx was brought into President Donald Trump’s orbit to help fight the coronavirus, she had a sterling reputation as a globally recognized AIDS researcher and a rare Obama administration holdover. Less than 10 months later, her reputation is frayed and her future in President-elect Joe Biden’s administration uncertain. Birx has served every president since Ronald Reagan. She’s made clear that she wants to help the Biden administration roll out vaccines and persuade the American people to be inoculated. But some in Biden’s transition operation are skeptical that she retains credibility with the public.