UK economic growth slows for sixth consecutive month

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s economic growth slowed for a sixth consecutive month in October as the coronavirus pandemic continued to hammer hotels, restaurants and pubs. The Office for National Statistics said Thursday that gross domestic product expanded 0.4% from a month earlier in October. The economy is expected to slow further after that as a resurgence in coronavirus cases led to the closure of more shops and businesses nationwide in November. The economy remains 7.9% smaller than it was before the pandemic. The hospitality sector in particular has suffered as government-imposed restrictions and concern about COVID-19 keep people away from bars and restaurants and virtually shut down tourism.