UK signs post-Brexit free trade deal with Singapore

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. has signed a free trade deal with Singapore covering trade worth 17.6 billion pounds ($23.4 billion,) the latest in a series of trade pacts that Britain is seeking to secure around the world post-Brexit. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, who was in Singapore for the ceremony, said Thursday the deal was the second-biggest one Britain has signed in the Asia-Pacific region. The agreement came as British and European Union officials make a final push to break a deadlock over a post-Brexit trade deal. The Singapore deal largely mirrors one that the Asian city-state already has with the EU, and effectively allows trade to continue as before after Jan. 1. Truss said the pact with Singapore “secures certainty” for businesses.