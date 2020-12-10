UN backs Afghan peace talks in resolution, Russia votes `no’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has approved a resolution over Russian objections commending progress in peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban while urging stepped-up efforts to tackle terrorist attacks by the Taliban, al-Qaida, the Islamic State extremist group and their affiliates. Thursday’s vote in the 193-member world body was 130 in favor, Russia against, and China, Pakistan and Belarus abstaining. Fifty-nine countries did not vote. The 15-page resolution covers wide-ranging issues including peace and reconciliation, democracy, the rule of law, good governance, human rights, counter-narcotics, social and economic development and regional cooperation.