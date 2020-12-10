WATCH: SpaceX test flight ends in fiery crash

(KPRC) -- SpaceX’s high-altitude test flight for its prototype Starship SN8 ended in an explosion Wednesday as the spacecraft attempted to land in Boca Chica, Texas.

It was the first test of its kind for the Starship, running all three Raptor engines in an attempt to reach a height of more than 41,000 feet.

After climbing, the craft did a bellyflop maneuver and then corrected itself. The prototype came in for a landing at an angle before exploded at what appeared to be touchdown.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2W7BbWd