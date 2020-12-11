AMPI Rochester plant’s property future uncertain after purchase

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The 60 acre space that used to be the American Milk Producers Incorporated plant in Rochester is being called "ripe for revitalization" by city planning officials.

Though its days as a dairy producer are over, there are a lot of possibilities for the future of the building, as well as plans for how it will fit in with the rest of downtown Rochester.

“Maybe it doesn’t feel like it when you’re at the site today. But this site really is adjacent, right next to our downtown, so it is in the heart of the city, if you will," said Rochester Community Development principal planner Ryan Yetzer.

The building was purchased by property developer Camegaran on Nov. 30.

The company’s owner, Patrick Regan, says it provides a unique opportunity with a lot of potential. The company also owns the former Kmart building nearby, which is now a parking lot for Mayo Clinic employees.

Regan acknowledged at least part of the building will need to be demolished. But the fate of the entire structure is still unknown.

"There was a lot of folks that did bring up. You know, 'can we save the original part of the building, can we save the smoke stacks,'" Yetzer said.

"We know it’s not gonna look like the way it does today when it redevelops and that’s really what we want to take a step back at and take a look at. "

“With the trail system we have that runs through here, we get a lot of people that come off the trails on bikes," said nearby Taco Jed restaurant owner Steve Dunn reacting to the news of the sale. "I think the city does care about its tenants, but they’re also looking for the long term plan for Rochester and how it affects the whole community in general.”