Another delay expected in Harvey Weinstein extradition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Imprisoned former movie producer Harvey Weinstein is expected to appear briefly before a Buffalo, New York, judge via video as part of efforts to send him to California to face sexual assault charges. Authorities say Friday’s extradition proceeding will likely be rescheduled to April 9. It would be the second delay in the proceedings originally scheduled for August. The 68-year-old is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York after being convicted in New York City this year on charges of rape and sexual assault against two women. He faces similar charges involving five women in Los Angeles.