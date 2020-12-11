AP ROAD TRIP: An immigrant’s struggles to survive in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In an America struggling with the economic impact of coronavirus, the AP Road Trip team headed to Las Vegas, where armies of unemployed housekeepers and waitresses are struggling with unemployment. For decades, working-class neighborhoods here called out to foreigners. Beckoned by an ever-growing city with a seemingly endless appetite for workers, they came from Ethiopia and India and the Philippines — but mostly from Latin America, especially Mexico. They changed Las Vegas. But the city’s economy has been shattered by the pandemic. To be an immigrant in Las Vegas is to see the coronavirus economy at its worst.