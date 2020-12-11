Award-winning SKorean director Kim Ki-duk dies in Latvia

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — South Korean director Kim Ki-duk, who won the top award at the Venice Film Festival in 2012 but later faced allegations at home of hitting an actress and trying to force her into shooting off-script sexual scenes while making another movie, has died in Latvia. He was 59. The Baltic News Service said Kim died Friday after falling ill with COVID-19. It was indirectly confirmed by the Foreign Ministry in Seoul. Kim came to Latvia on Nov. 20 in order to buy a house in Jurmala, the country’s seaside resort near Riga, the capital, and apply for a residence permit, according to the Lithuanian public broadcaster.