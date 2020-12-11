Britain to end state support for fossil fuel sector exports

LONDON (AP) — Britain is ending state support for fossil fuel industry exports and shifting government assistance to low-carbon and renewable energy projects abroad. Friday’s announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson comes a day before he co-hosts a virtual summit with more than 70 world leaders to mark the fifth anniversary of the Paris climate accord. Britain already declared earlier this month that it plans to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 68% by 2030. The UK government said it will “end export finance, aid funding and trade promotion for new crude oil, natural gas or thermal coal projects, with very limited exceptions.” The decision was welcomed by environmental campaigners.