Details on death, crash near Rochester Airport

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Authorities have released information about a death and crash by the Rochester International Airport Thursday afternoon.

An Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy saw a vehicle pulled over on the shoulder of Highway 63 with its hazards on just after 2 p.m.

The deputy pulled over to assist and found the driver slumped over and unresponsive with no pulse. The driver is identified as a 51-year-old man. He was declared dead at the scene.

"It appears the driver that had pulled over was suffering from some type of medical incident. Obviously, we don't know exactly what that was at this point," said Sgt. Kirby Long of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

As deputies were redirecting traffic around the first vehicle, a 2018 Freightliner tractor rear ended a 2007 Mazda CX-9 SUV that was slowing down.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, one person in the Mazda was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.