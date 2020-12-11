Drugmaker Viatris to cut up to 20% of workforce

A recently formed pharmaceutical spinoff says it will slash 20% of its workforce as it tries to cut at least $1 billion in costs over the next few years. Viatris Inc. said Friday that it plans to close, cut or sell up to 15 manufacturing sites globally that it sees as no longer necessary due to factors like excess capacity or a shift in the company’s products. The company employs about 45,000 people worldwide, so the cuts could affect up to 9,000 workers. Sites affected initially include locations in Morgantown, West Virginia, Ireland, Puerto Rico and India.