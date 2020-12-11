Emmer, Stauber back bid for Supreme Court to void Biden win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican U.S. Reps. Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber of Minnesota have signed on to a last-gasp bid to get the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the presidential election.

Emmer and Stauber are among more than 100 House Republicans who joined an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Emmer’s name was on a list of signatories released Thursday. Stauber tweeted Friday that his name was left off due to a clerical error and that it would be added.

(1/2) Yesterday, I joined an amicus brief requesting the Supreme Court review the lawsuit brought forward by the Texas Attorney General and address the American people's questions on the integrity of this presidential election. — Pete Stauber (@RepPeteStauber) December 11, 2020

The lawsuit attempts to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s wins in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. It repeats false, disproven, and unsubstantiated accusations.