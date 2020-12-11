Emmer, Stauber back bid for Supreme Court to void Biden win

Emmer, Stauber back bid for Supreme Court to void Biden winNew
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican U.S. Reps. Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber of Minnesota have signed on to a last-gasp bid to get the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the presidential election.
Emmer and Stauber are among more than 100 House Republicans who joined an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Emmer’s name was on a list of signatories released Thursday. Stauber tweeted Friday that his name was left off due to a clerical error and that it would be added.
The lawsuit attempts to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s wins in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. It repeats false, disproven, and unsubstantiated accusations.