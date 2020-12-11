Family of Lake Elmo man killed by deputy files lawsuit

LAKE ELMO, Minn. (AP) — The family of a Lake Elmo man fatally shot by a Washington County deputy has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in federal court. Twenty-three-year-old Benjamin Evans was killed during a standoff in April 2018. Evans was upset about his ex-girlfriend and held a gun to his head for about 45 minutes at an intersection in Lake Elmo. The lawsuit says he never made a move to harm the officers. It names the deputy who shot Evans, Brian Krook and the sheriff’s office among several others. The lawsuit asks for a jury to determine damages if the case goes to trial.