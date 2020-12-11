GETTING THE VACCINE: Southeast Minnesota’s most vulnerable await COVID-19 relief

(KTTC) -- While front-line health care workers are first in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine once it's available, second in line are people at long term care facilities.

The number of vaccines expected by the end of the year will not be enough to cover all the front-line workers. It will still be a month or longer before people in the second half of that first priority group get their shots. But at least they know know it's on the way.

"You really cannot overstate how much we are all excited about it. It's the light at the end of the tunnel we've been praying and hoping for months and months," said Ashley Fjerlstad, compliance director for Pope Bucknell, which represents The Cedars of Austin senior living facility.

"Communities like Thorne Crest are registered, so they're in the cue so to speak," said Jeff Hongslo, CEO of American Baptist Homes of the Midwest, which oversees Thorne Crests Senior Living Community in Albert Lea.

The Cedars of Austin is also registered.

"We will get a certain allocation based on our resident and staff rosters," Fjelstad said. "They should be sending us enough for all our residents and staff who want to be vaccinated."

Staff and residents of long term care facilities are in the second tier of the first priority group, just behind those working in COVID-19 units and skilled nursing facilities.

"Hopefully [we'll] be able to get some vaccines going in the next two or three weeks," Hongslo said. "I guess I don't know the exact timeframe but things are moving pretty fast right now."

"Maybe before the end of the year but more than likely, at the beginning of next year," Fjelstad said.

While hope is on the horizon, the pandemic remains a real and present danger.

"We have COVID units that we put the residents in to keep them safe. We're doing better than we were a month ago," Hongslo said. "It goes in waves unfortunately. I'm hoping this vaccine is going to help."

The current high positivity rate in Minnesota means that seeing your elderly relatives for the holidays this year is not recommended.

"By taking your loved one into your home and bringing them for a large Christmas gathering, it really put everyone in senior housing community at risk," Fjelstad said.

So, when could indoor visits at long term care facilities resume?

"It's still unknown as to when things will open up but it's a step in the right direction," said Fjelstad.

If Cedars of Austin facility does not receive enough vaccines for all staff and residents, the plan would be residents getting vaccinated first. The next group to be vaccinated would be direct caregivers and nurses followed by staff that has less contact with residents.