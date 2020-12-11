Heavy job cuts in $4.1 bln rescue plan for Portugal airline

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s government has unveiled a 3.4-billion-euro ($4.1 billion) rescue package for national airline TAP Air Portugal. The plan, which requires the consent of European Union authorities, includes axing more than 3,500 jobs and a 25% payroll cut through wage reductions. If approved, 500 pilots, 750 cabin crew and 750 ground crew will be laid off. The government predicts the flag carrier, in which the Portuguese state has a 72.5% stake, will lose revenue of 6.7 billion euros ($8 billion) through 2025. TAP lost more than 700 million euros ($849 million) in the first nine months of this year as the COVID-19 pandemic crunched the travel business.