Heavy snow stays south this weekend

The active weather we've been keeping our eyes on all week will be missing our region by a very narrow margin today and tomorrow. That system will track just to our south, bringing heavy snow from Des Moines through Milwaukee and into northern Michigan.

However, as that system passes overnight, some areas in northeast Iowa could see trace amounts of snowfall. Mason City, Charles City, and Decorah have the potential of seeing less than an inch of accumulation by Saturday morning.

We'll continue with quiet but cloudy conditions for the first day of the weekend, with temperatures staying seasonable in the low 30s. Then we'll finally see some peeks of sunshine on Sunday though that won't do much to warm up our temperatures.

Finally back to seasonably temperatures for the rest of the week, with intervals of clouds and sunshine. Overall, we'll be staying quiet as there are currently no additional snow chances in our forecast. Have a great weekend!