Israelis welcome UAE ownership of controversial soccer club

JERUSALEM (AP) — Fans of an Israeli soccer club have gathered to show support for an Emirati businessman’s purchase of a stake in the organization. More than 100 fans welcomed it as a sign of change Friday. A smaller number of fans protested the move. The club, Beitar Jerusalem, has long been associated with anti-Arab racism. It’s the only major Israeli soccer club that’s never had an Arab player. Hardcore fans have a history of racist chants at matches. Arabs make up 20% of Israel’s population, and Arab players star on rival teams and the country’s national squad.