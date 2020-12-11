Mastercard may have to pay billions in UK class action

LONDON (AP) — Mastercard could have to pay U.K. consumers as much as 14 billion pounds ($18.5 billion) after the country’s Supreme Court allowed a class-action lawsuit against the credit-card company to move forward. The Supreme Court on Friday ordered a competition tribunal to reconsider its decision to block a lawsuit alleging that Mastercard overcharged businesses that accepted the company’s credit and debit cards. These fees were then passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices, the suit claims.