Morning fire in Albert Lea injures two firefighters

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Two Albert Lea Fire Rescue firefighters were injured Friday morning fighting a fire at a house along the 700 block of South Washington Avenue just before 8 a.m.

Nobody was living at the property.

Crews were on the scene for about four hours putting out hot spots.

According to a news release Friday afternoon, one firefighter was treated by Mayo Ambulance on scene and released. The other firefighter was not treated for their injuries.

Fire investigators say the blaze started on the first floor living area. Its cause is undetermined at this time.

The damage cost estimate is $20,000. Officials called it "significant."