Mortar shells hit Afghan capital, killing at least 1

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says an early morning barrage of mortar shells has slammed into the capital, killing at least one civilian and wounding a second. Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian says two shells hit the compound of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport. He says the rounds were fired from the northern edge of the capital and from a vehicle. No one has taken immediate responsibility but Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate has carried out similar attacks in the past, including last month when it claimed credit for firing over two dozens mortar shells that killed eight civilians and wounded 31.