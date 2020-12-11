Owner of St. Cloud’s Press Bar now faces federal arson counts

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — The owner of a historic St. Cloud bar has been indicted on federal arson and wire fraud charges for allegedly setting fire to the business and submitting a fraudulent insurance claim.

Andrew Welsh, 41, of St. Joseph, was arrested Friday by agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

He is accused of burning down the Press Bar and Parlor, a century-old establishment in downtown St. Cloud, then filing insurance claims over $1 million.

Welsh had already faced state charges, but now the case will be prosecuted federally. Messages left with Welsh’s attorney were not immediately returned.