Snow chances look slim ahead of Christmas

Moderate to heavy snow bands will stay just to the southeast of I-90. Some portions of NE Iowa could still see accumulations up to 1" of snowfall (mainly Allamakee and Winneshiek counties). Areas near I-90 could see some flurries from this system, but now accumulating snowfall is expected.

Temperatures will slowly cool to below freezing overnight into Saturday morning and will change precipitation over to snow across central and eastern Iowa. Snowfall totals will range from 2-5" of snow stretching from Des Moines, Waterloo, and Milwaukee. Travel coniditions will be impacted across Iowa and Wisconsin through Saturday night. Be careful on the roads if you're travel south on I-35 this weekend through Iowa.

More December-like conditions are likely this weekend. Although we missed out on the snowfall this weekend, this weather-maker will pull in cooler air for the weekend and next week. Highs will be in the lower 30s with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday. Skies will slowly clear for Sunday with some sunshine and temperatures in the lower 30s.

High temperatures will be in the lower 30s and upper 20s all of next week. Overnight lows will begin to drop into the middle teens by Sunday night. Most of next week should be dry and quiet too.

With only 14 days left before Christmas, our chances of a "White Christmas" continue to diminish by the day. We're really only tracking one major storm that could impact the upper Midwest just before Christmas. Our chances are looking pretty slim at the moment.

Nick