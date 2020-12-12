Authorities in Tennessee, Kentucky look for escaped inmates

PARIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say they are searching for two Tennessee inmates who escaped prison, kidnapped a Kentucky highway department employee and stole a resident’s truck. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Robert Brown and Christopher Osteen escaped Friday morning from Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, Tennessee. The inmates are considered armed and dangerous. Authorities say an employee of the highway department in Fulton County, Kentucky, was kidnapped by the inmates from a boat ramp. The employee and his truck were later found in Henry County. Early Saturday, deputies found a Henry County resident who had been tied up in his home by the inmates, who stole his truck.