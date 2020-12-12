Driver arrested after car plows into Manhattan protesters

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who plowed her car into protesters Friday in New York City, injuring six of them, has been arrested and charged with reckless endangerment. Police said 52-year-old Kathleen Casillo was released from custody after being given a notice to appear in court at a later date. A message seeking comment was left at a number listed for Casillo. Online records did not list a lawyer who could speak on her behalf. Another woman, whom police described as a protester, was arrested for interfering with ambulance workers at the scene. She was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of governmental administration and released with a notice to appear in court at a later date.