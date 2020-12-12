Indonesia arrests suspected leader of Jemaah Islamiyah

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police say they have arrested a man believed to be the military leader of the al-Qaida-linked Jemaah Islamiyah network who has eluded capture since 2003. National Police spokesperson Ahmad Ramadhan says Aris Sumarsono, known as Zulkarnaen, was arrested late Thursday by counterterrorism police without resistance in a raid at a house in East Lampung district on Sumatra island. Ramadhan said Saturday that Zulkarnaen is suspected of being involved in the making of bombs used in a series of attacks, including the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists, and a 2003 attack on the J.W. Marriott Hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital, that killed 12.