Only a few snow chances before Christmas

The major system that passed to our south yesterday left pretty messy conditions in its wake. Snowfall totals ranged from 1-10 inches from Omaha to Lansing. However, rain showers before the snowfall made for very slippery road conditions, and very heavy, icy snow to shovel! Even though some might be sad that we missed out on the snow, we're not giving up on our chances to have a white Christmas!

Though we'll stay quiet and dry for the upcoming week, models suggest we could see some snowfall just in time for the holidays. The edge of a system could bring some snow through the region on December 22, and a second system could move through on Christmas Eve. Of course, things can change as this is still two weeks out, but I think most of us are hoping for at least a little bit of snow!

No snow chances in the upcoming week, as temperatures stay seasonable in the 20s and 30s. Overnight lows will get a bit chillier, especially for the next few nights so be ready for some brisk mornings ahead!

For Sunday, high temperatures will stay in the low to mid-30s with a bit more sunshine than we saw today.