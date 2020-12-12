Rucker, N Iowa upend No. 21 South Dakota St women 65-48

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Karli Rucker scored 18 points and Northern Iowa dominated the middle quarters to hand No. 21 South Dakota State its second-straight loss, 65-48. Trailing 13-8 after the first period, the Panthers opened a 28-23 lead at the half and stretched that 54-36 after three quarters. Rucker scored 15 points in those two quarters and Northern Iowa was 14 of 27, including 6 of 13 from 3-point range, and made 12 of 14 free throws. The Jackrabbits) were 1 of 7 from 3-point range and shot 34% with just two free throws and 14 turnovers. Paiton Burckhard scored 18 points for South Dakota State.